PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after an officer fired shots at a man who fired shots at them while at the scene of a car crash Tuesday night.

Police were called to help EMS at a crash scene around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 13. After arriving, Braddock Township police tried to speak with a man who, for an unknown reason, started to run from police.

While trying to chase the man, he reportedly pointed a gun behind him and fired shots. A Braddock officer returned fired.

The man was able to evade police and was reportedly not struck by the officer’s bullets.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called in to investigate and numerous interviews have already been conducted, according to the news release from PSP.

More information is not available at this time as the investigation from PSP is ongoing. Investigators said there is no threat to the public.