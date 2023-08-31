INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a Missouri man was found dead in Indiana County on Aug. 29.

Troopers said they received a report of a body found in the Two Lick Reservoir, along East Pike Road in White Township, shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Blairsville Water Rescue Team was requested and helped in recovering the body. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania Game Commission also assisted.

State police currently don’t suspect foul play, but the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

Troopers have positively identified the man, who is from Grain Valley, Missouri, however, have not released his name. PSP did learn that the man had recently traveled to or moved to Indiana, Pa.

As state police continue to investigate, troopers would like to speak with anyone who might have been in the area of the Two Lick Reservoir during the late night or early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 28, or Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Those with information are asked to contact Trooper Mathias Schmotzer at 724-357-1960.