INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a bank robbery in Homer City.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, state police said an unknown man entered the S&T Bank, located at 34 North Main Street in the borough.

After entering the bank, the suspect presented a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. PSP said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle and a second person was also seen in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, pictured below, is described as between 5’9″ to 6″ tall, wearing a dark-colored IUP hat, a camouflage-colored face/neck gator, a blue bandana, a camouflage-colored Mossy Oak jacket, gray gloves and dark blue pants. He was also wearing a black backpack with gray zippers.

Homer City Bank Robbery suspect – PSP Homer City Bank Robbery suspect – PSP Homer City Bank Robbery suspect – PSP Homer City Bank Robbery suspect’s vehicle – PSP

The suspect’s vehicle, pictured above, is believed to be a white Chrysler sedan. The vehicle was seen to have a rear passenger-side spare tire and the driver-side front wheel was missing its hub cap.

Troopers were assisted by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Homer City Police Department.

Investigators are asking nearby residents and business owners with surveillance video and/or images of the suspect or suspect vehicle to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.