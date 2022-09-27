PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Time is running out to register for the Pennsylvania State Police’s Sunny Day Camp.

Pennsylvania children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families are invited to register for this year’s Sunny Day Camp. The camp takes place at the state police academy in Hershey on Saturday, October 1.

The camp is free of charge to participants and their families. Registration is open but closes this Wednesday, September 28.

You can register here.

Sunny Day Camp is modeled after the long-running Camp Cadet program, organized by state police troops across the commonwealth each summer. Like Camp Cadet, the goal of Sunny Day Camp is to build strong relationships between the PSP and the communities it serves.

The one-day event includes games and a DJ, along with demonstrations by the state police canine unit, bomb squad, and special emergency response team. A state police helicopter and other emergency vehicles will be on display.

The day concludes with a formal graduation ceremony for all participants. Lunch, snacks, and a Sunny Day T-shirt will be included for registered campers.

Sunny Day Camp is funded by donations from individuals and businesses. Troopers and other law enforcement professionals donate their time to serve as counselors. A total of 12 Sunny Day Camps are held across the Commonwealth.