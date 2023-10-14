WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Bradenville woman who’s been missing since Friday.

Trooper said Georgetta Marshall, 63, of Derry Township, was reported missing by her family members after she left her home on foot and has not returned to her home along State Route 982.

Georgetta Marshall — Pennsylvania State Police Photo

State Police said she was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday and is believed to be without her prescribed medications.

Marshall, who is pictured to the right, is white, 5’6″ tall, 125 lbs. with blue eyes and gray, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie with the word “pink” in silver letter on the back. State police said she was wearing silver beads on both arms and no shoes.

Members of Troop A, Kiski Valley are being assisted by the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Bloodhound Team and other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact 911.