The Pennsylvania Turnpike and Pennsylvania State Police are teaming up for the ‘Operation Orange Squeeze’ initiative.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Turnpike are collaborating on an initiative to monitor unsafe behaviors for those driving in work zones.

The program is called “Operation Orange Squeeze,” and its goal is to minimize speeding and distracted driving to make the safety of construction and turnpike work crews a top priority, according to the Pa. Turnpike.

State troopers from Troop T will monitor work zones across the mainline Turnpike from construction vehicles instead of police cars in order to catch motorists ignoring work zone speed limits.

The initiative was used last in April 2023, and it resulted in troopers issuing 436 citations, 395 warnings and two DUI arrests, according to state police.

The Pa. Turnpike said that motorists caught driving 11 mph or more above the work zone speed, or those involved in a crash in an active work zone, can be convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed and automatically lose their license for 15 days.

Other traffic violation fines — including speeding, driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic devices — can be doubled in active work zones.

Those convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash in an active work zone can also face up to five additional years of jail time, according to the Pa. Turnpike.

“The goal is to make sure people are aware,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop T Cpl. Joe May said. “It’s not so much the enforcement side of things but the safety aspect and how important it is to slow down.”

According to PennDOT data, 45 Turnpike workers have lost their lives on duty since 1940 due to unsafe driving in work zones. Last year alone, the eight reported Turnpike work zone intrusions caused two injuries.

For more information about Turnpike safety, visit the Pa. Turnpike’s website.