HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) had a busy New Year’s weekend making over 320 DUI arrests and investigating more than 330 crashes.

In the annual release from state police, Troopers investigated 336 crashes that resulted in five deaths and 68 people being injured between Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. State police said alcohol was a factor in 47 of the crashes.

Troopers also issued 3,833 speed citations, 344 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 56 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

In our area, state police in groups A, C, F and G investigated 81 crashes and made 70 DUI arrests.

Below is a breakdown of New Year’s weekend crash data from 2023 and 2024 across Pennsylvania.

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2024 (3 days) 336 5 5 68 47 1 2023 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0 New Year’s Weekend Crash Data

Below is a breakdown of New Year’s weekend enforcement data from 2023 and 2024 across Pennslyvania.

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2024 (3 days) 326 3,833 56 344 8,125 2023 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874

For a complete troop-by-troop breakdown, visit the Pennsylvania State Police’s website.