HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) had a busy New Year’s weekend making over 320 DUI arrests and investigating more than 330 crashes.

In the annual release from state police, Troopers investigated 336 crashes that resulted in five deaths and 68 people being injured between Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. State police said alcohol was a factor in 47 of the crashes.

Troopers also issued 3,833 speed citations, 344 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 56 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

In our area, state police in groups A, C, F and G investigated 81 crashes and made 70 DUI arrests.

Below is a breakdown of New Year’s weekend crash data from 2023 and 2024 across Pennsylvania.

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2024 (3 days)3365568471
2023 (3 days)48100108510
New Year’s Weekend Crash Data

Below is a breakdown of New Year’s weekend enforcement data from 2023 and 2024 across Pennslyvania.

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2024 (3 days)3263,833563448,125
2023 (3 days)3564,126673787,874

For a complete troop-by-troop breakdown, visit the Pennsylvania State Police’s website.