MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Mifflin County are looking for a 28-year man wanted for attempted homicide.

Troopers said that around 10:17 p.m. Wednesday night they responded to a reported shooting on the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township. Upon arrival, police learned that the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled.

Fink was last seen in McClure, Synder County along 6th Avenue wearing a black shirt, black coat and white pants. He also reportedly had a red shirt tied around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown at 717-320-1010.

Police noted the investigation is ongoing and the area of 6th Avenue is an active police scene. According to 511 PA, State Route 522 between Stuck Street and Brown Street is closed.

One person was injured in the shooting and was transported to Hershey Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.