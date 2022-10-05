(WTAJ) — All residents of the Commonwealth are asked to be aware of telephone calls from someone claiming to be an investigating trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police have received reports of calls from scammers that are threatening to arrest the call recipient on outstanding arrest warrants unless a specific amount of money is paid for the bill. The scammer then asks to verify names, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and credit card/bank account numbers. If the call recipient refuses, they are threatened with arrest and/or fines.

The caller ID from the scammer may even indicate that the call is originating from a legitimate Pennsylvania State Police station.

State police emphasized that they DO NOT solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind.

If you receive a payment request via telephone from someone claiming to be a trooper, DO NOT provide any personal or financial information. Instead, get as much information as possible about the request from the caller, get the caller’s name and callback number, and notify your local state police station of the incident as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions regarding calls, mailings or internet contacts received by the Pennsylvania State Police can reach out to the nearest state police station. A troop directory can be found online here, which will help you find the nearest station as well as their number.

If you have already been contacted and have already given out your personal or financial information, state police ask that you monitor your account statements and credit reports, and contact your local police department.