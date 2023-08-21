The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) will begin reaching out to the community of his district in new ways.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Kephart will be holding a telephone town hall meeting. At 5:30 p.m. a call will go out and invite the caller to stay on the line and take part on the meeting, where listeners may come and go as they wish and ask questions on any subject.

“I certainly don’t want to be accused of being distant or difficult to contact,” Kephart said. “From day one, my focus has been serving residents of the 73rd Legislative District and making myself available to them using as many platforms as possible.”

Kephart will also be holding four “coffee and conversation” gatherings throughout the 73rd District.

“Coffee and conversation” schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 24: Karthaus Township building, 367 Market Street (10-11:30 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 31: Beccaria Township building, 33 Crossroads Blvd (10-11:30 a.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Saint Nicholas Church Hall, 203 S. Henry Street (6-7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 28: Burnside Township Building, 2447 Ridge Road (10-11:30 a.m.)

Anyone planning to attend a gathering is asked to register in advance by calling Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814-247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.