BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Reps. Frank Farry (R-Bucks) and K.C. Tomlinson (R-Bucks) joined local law enforcement officials on Thursday, Sept. 15 to unveil legislation that would impose a new minimum sentence for convicted offenders found to be illegally in possession of a firearm.

With House Bill 2819 a first-time offender would receive a mandatory minimum jail sentence of eleven months. The mandatory minimum jail sentence would increase significantly with each offense thereafter.

“As violence and crime continues to surge in Philadelphia, dangerous criminals are often crossing into our communities and illegally possessing firearms without regard for punishment. Quite often we hear the comment that the criminal should have never been on the street, but what we don’t often hear is they should have never had a firearm.” Farry said. “Our legislation would enact a mandatory minimum jail sentence for those that continue to defy the law and illegally possess a firearm.”

“We are in a very unique position here in Bensalem,” Tomlinson said. “We border Philadelphia and are centrally located around all the major cities of the Northeast United States. We also have multiple major access points, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-95, Route 1 and Route 13, that filter all types of criminals into our county. Stronger sentencing will better protect our families and businesses.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“This legislation will send a message across the Commonwealth that felons who possess firearms will not walk away unpunished. Farry said. “And we don’t just need to take that firearm out of the felon’s hands. We need to take the felon off the street.”