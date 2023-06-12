HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Second Amendment rally was held on the steps of the Capitol on a Monday.

Last month, Republican Senator Cris Dush formed Pennsylvania’s first-ever “Second Amendment Caucus,” with legal firearm ownership being the caucus’ main focus.

Philadelphia was a hot topic during the event.

Concealed carry permits are on the rise by over 500 percent in the city. Dush and other speakers took to the podium to address their opinions to the public.

“Applications for concealed carry permits are skyrocketing from around 11,000 to well over 70,000 in just a few short years,” said Dush. “Of those 70,000, women comprise more than half of these new applications.”

Karise and Jerel Crew of “That Gun Talk Gun Club” are seeing more people wanting to be educated about firearms to protect themselves.

The Crews are firearm instructors in the Philadelphia area, offering tips on how to possess guns lawfully but making people aware of situations that may require the usage of the weapon.

“People choose to enact violence using guns,” says Karise Crew. “Guns are not inherently violent.”

Dush says he is open to working with Democrats on the larger issue: gun violence. However, he doesn’t like the two gun control bills House Democrats just passed.