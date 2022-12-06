MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state police charged a trooper with DUI after he was allegedly found to be driving drunk while on duty in McKean County.

Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to the Lewis Run Station, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 27, according to state police. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and other related charges.

Burney enlisted with the state police in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, according to state police.