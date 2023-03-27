PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Other states are now putting restrictions on poultry that is shipped from Pennsylvania.

According to the Lancaster Farming and abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, several states have begun restricting poultry shipments from Pennsylvania.

Florida, Ohio, and Texas have all begun restricting poultry shipments from the Keystone State because of the recent Avian Flu Outbreaks.

You can click here to view the specific areas around Pennsylvania that are impacted by the restrictions. Lancaster Farming said that the impacted farms are in Lancaster County, and they serve as suppliers to live bird markets.

Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill told Lancaster Farming that Texas has the most restrictive order. For about 30 days, Texas will block multiple aspects of live poultry and eggs, unless the suppliers get written approval from Texas animal health authorities.