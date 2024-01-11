PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Attorney General Michelle Henry has announced the launch of the office’s first-ever Human Trafficking Section.

This section will work to address and bolster statewide efforts to effectively investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases and facilitate assistance for victims. The announcement comes during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time designated to educate the public about human trafficking and the role they can play in preventing and responding to human trafficking.

The Human Trafficking Section will be led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino. The section will take a multidisciplinary approach to tackle human trafficking, which impacts nearly every community in the Commonwealth.

The section will work closely with local, state and federal agencies to investigate and prosecute human trafficking crimes.

“Human trafficking takes many forms, often exploiting the vulnerabilities of people in need, leaving them with lasting devastation and trauma,” Attorney General Henry said. “I am proud to announce our office’s new section dedicated solely to human trafficking, and look forward to continuing our work with local, state, and federal partners who are making monumental strides to bring these heinous crimes out of the shadows.”

If you are a victim of human trafficking and need help or suspect that someone else is a victim, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-292-1919; email tips@pa.gov; or contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline by calling or texting 233733 (befree) to 1-888-373-7888.