PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – Two icons on one night on one stage! Next summer Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be stopping in Pa to perform.

The two will be performing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 12. There are also several other out-of-state shows in which the two will be performing together.

The tickets for the show will go on sale for the general public starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit Ticketmaster.

For more Billy Joel performances you can visit the Billy Joel website.

For more Stevie Nicks performances you can visit the Stevie Nicks website.