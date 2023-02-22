INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Classes will be canceled for a Pennsylvania school district due to its teaching staff announcing that they will be going on strike.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, teachers at Penns Manor Area School District (PMASD) will be going on strike and classes will be canceled, according to a memo from the district’s website. A Tuesday meeting was held but no agreement was made.

“Despite the Board’s efforts to navigate the issues in an amicable way, PMEA

unfortunately rejected the Board’s request at this meeting to participate in Fact

Finding–a process for parties to resolve remaining issues by utilizing an impartial third

party,” the notice reads.

According to a post from PMEA’s Facebook page, for a year the Superintendent, Board of School Directors, and the association parties have been in contract talks regarding benefits and after the latest meeting, the decision was made to go on strike.

Our contract expired 8 months ago and more than 20 bargaining sessions with the district over the last year have not led to a fair agreement. We have been very patient, we have compromised at the table, and we have worked very hard to avoid a strike- it is our last resort” Penns Manor Education Association

No deadline was set as to when the strike must end, as that will be decided by the state’s Department of Education, but when that is made the district said it will update families, according to an “official strike notice”.

According to laws regarding teacher strikes, the PMEA can choose to use permitted strike days in one or two joint work storages.

Parents will get notifications about canceled classes during the teachers’ strike and updates will be posted on the school’s website.

Students at Indiana County Technology Center and outside placements will still have classes.