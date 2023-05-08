HARRISBURG. Pa. (WTAJ) – There is a new push for gun reform in the Commonwealth and it’s called Forget Me Knot.

Children and youth programs joined state senators for a gun reform march in Harrisburg on Monday, May 8. Advocates called on lawmakers to pass stronger laws including universal background checks.

The Forget Me Knot program is based out of Philadelphia and provides job training, mentorship, and educational resources for at-risk youth impacted by things like poverty and abuse.

The march is a intended as reminder that young people are often the most affected by gun violence.

More than 200 students and adults marched and rallied on the steps of the Pennsylvania capital. Senator Sharif Street hosted the rally.

You can watch a video of the rally here.