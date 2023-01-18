PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new study from an online personal finance company has scored Pennsylvania among the worst states to start a business.

The WalletHub study ranked the Keystone State 44th out of all 50 states in the U.S. when it came to the most ideal conditions to create a business. PA was given a 42.84 point score out of 100, an evaluation method experts used to grade each state.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across three dimensions that include business environment, access to resources and business costs. Each dimension uses 27 metrics that were scored on a 100-point scale to calculate the state’s overall score.

Alaska was ranked last on the list with a 39.44-point score preceded by Connecticut, West Virginia and New Jersey. Utah was ranked first on the list as the best state to start a business with a 59.91-point score. Florida was ranked second followed by Texas, Colorado and Idaho.

The full findings of the study can be found on WalletHub’s website.