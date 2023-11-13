HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislation that would strengthen programs for individuals recovering from substance abuse has been unanimously endorsed by the House Human Services Committee and may now be considered by the full House.

The bill passed the committee on Monday, Nov. 13, and was originally introduced by state Representative Jim Gregory (R-Blair).

The grant program, which would be created under Gregory’s House Bill 1650, targets the development, expansion and improvement of the system of delivery for recovery support services in the Commonwealth.

Those services include peer and family support, mentoring services, housing, and assistance with finding gainful employment.

“Support for individuals dealing with substance abuse should not end when a person enters the recovery stage,” Gregory, who is a member of the committee said. “Creating the Lifetime Recovery from Substance Abuse Grant Program would ensure we, as a Commonwealth. continue to help these individuals and reduce the rate of relapse.”

Grants would be funded through the state budget to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention.

“Substance abuse is not a partisan issue, nor is it a strictly rural or urban issue,” Rep. Joe Hohenstein (D-Philadelphia), who joined Gregory in creating the legislation said. “Recovery is a lifetime effort, and we must treat it as such.”