(WTAJ) — Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour announcement was met with a smashing turnout as fans flocked to Ticketmaster and completely crashed the ticket retailer’s site, causing attorneys generals from across America to step in and find an answer.

After working with Ticketmaster, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that fans will have another chance to buy tickets for her Pittsburgh and Philadephia shows in 2023.

After a disastrous launch of ticket sales, and numerous complaints submitted to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Shapiro announced that emails will be sent to pre-sale registered fans of both PA shows in the “coming days.”

“Emails will be sent to pre-sale registered fans for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia shows in the coming days. We know all too well this won’t solve every complaint, but it does present those who were kicked off the site or waited hours a chance to shake it off and try again,” AG Shapiro posted on Twitter.

Swift received such an overwhelming response when first announcing the Eras Tour that she ended up adding a third date in Philadelphia and a second one in Pittsburgh before ticket sales opened.

Swift herself was also vocal and outraged for her fans over the Ticketmaster botch that left thousands of fans waiting hours online, and even more without a chance to even buy tickets.