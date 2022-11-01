(WTAJ) — Music megastar Taylor Swift is heading out on tour and stopping through Pennsylvania along the way.

Swift will venture across the country on her “The Eras Tour” and has two shows set for Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13. She’ll then make her way back around to Pittsburgh and the Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

Each Pennsylvania city is currently scheduled with different special guests. In Philly, you’ll see Swift with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE, while in Pittsburgh she’ll be joined by girl in red & OWENN.

On Oct. 22, Swift’s album “Midnights” broke the record for most streams in a single day on Spotify. This also made Swift the most streamed artist in a single day.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. For more information, you can click here.