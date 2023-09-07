INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was arrested in Indiana County Thursday after police said he made threats against Homer-Center School District

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they arrested Spencer Thomas Baker, 18, with one felony count of terroristic threats after it was determined he sent a video on Snapchat threatening harm against the Homer-Center School District.

Baker was sentenced before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and is in Indiana County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. Baker was not a current or former student at the school.

PSP said on Sept. 7 around 8:45 a.m. multiple students told the principal that they were aware of a threatening video sent on Snapchat to a student at Homer-Center School District. According to troopers, Baker can be seen in the video holding a shotgun and indicating he was arriving at the school.

Homer-City School District security officers instituted an enhanced exterior security presence and contacted state police. Indiana Patrol Unit officers arrived and took Baker into custody without incident.

Troopers did not mention if they found any firearms in Baker’s possession.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Homer City School District also put the following release on its site. WTAJ has reached out for comment from the district and superintendent Ralph Cecere said.

“I am really proud of the students who came forward and the good work of our security team, administration and guidance department to bring this matter to a close.”