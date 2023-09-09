INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Indiana Borough Police Department arrested a teenager for allegedly making threats and displaying weapons at a high school football game Friday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, multiple students told school officials they saw a person outside the football field with a knife and what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect reportedly ran from the area as police began searching the backyards and high brush areas. According to the press release, officers were able to locate the teen within blocks of the school.

The suspect allegedly dropped a backpack while running from police. After he was taken into custody, police recovered the backpack and found two knives and a stun gun inside.

Officers worked together with Indiana High School Security and IHS Administrators to quickly identify and arrest the suspect. The Indiana County Borough Police Department was also assisted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Indiana County Juvenile Probation Department.

The 17-year-old was charged with terroristic threats, possessing a weapon on school property, prohibited offensive weapons, use or possession of an electronic incapacitation device, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.