YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager in York County has been arrested and charged with homicide after another teenager was fatally stabbed during a fight in York County, police say.

York City Police confirmed that there was a stabbing during a fight after an early dismissal Wednesday at Penn Park across from William Penn Senior High School.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 14-year-old, Michael Keys III, was stabbed and rushed to York Hospital where he died despite life-saving efforts at 12:32 p.m.

On Thursday morning, the York City Police Department announced that 16-year-old Ty’quan Rosario of York had been taken into custody at his residence and charged as an adult with criminal homicide.

Ty’quan Rosario, 16, of York was arrested on Thursday, December 7 following the stabbing death of 14-year-old, Michael Keys III. (Photo: York City Police Department)

The City of York school district said in a statement that Keys III was a student and that they are mourning the loss.

“It is with deep sadness that the Bearcat family announces the tragic loss of one of our cherished William Penn High School students,” the school wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends affected by this heartbreaking event.”

The school district also announced Wednesday evening that school would be held virtually on Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, December 11. The school district also announced that crisis teams would be available at both William Penn Senior High School and McKinley K-8 for students and families.

Two other male teens, ages 16 and 14, along with a 15-year-old girl were hurt during the fight but are expected to be fine, according to police. Only one of them was also stabbed.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)-846-1234.