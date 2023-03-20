PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania representative has proposed legislation that would grant a temporary medical marijuana ID to some patients.

The legislation was introduced by Representative Manuel Guzman (D-Berks) on Monday, March 20. According to Guzman, there were over 712,000 patients and over 37,000 caregivers that are involved in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program.

“My office has received an influx of calls from constituents concerning the timeline for medical cannabis identification card renewals, which often leads to setbacks in their access to medical cannabis,” Guzman wrote. “Medical cannabis patients and caregivers should not have to worry about a lapse in treating their conditions due to not receiving their physical identification card by the expiration date.”

The legislation would require the Department of Health to implement temporary medical cannabis ID cards for renewals. This would prevent a lapse in coverage for patients during the renewal process.

“Temporary electronic medical cannabis identification card would be available immediately in the patient portal after the Department of Health approves the patient certification and receives the renewal fee, allowing for use of the temporary card for up to 21 days.”

You can read the full memo here.