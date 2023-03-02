CARLISLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced Thursday they are partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful once again for its Healing the Planet grant program.

The GIANT Company will be awarding $300,000 to projects that will address food waste prevention, reduction and recovery across Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

The 2023 Healing the Plant grant program is open now and will accept applications online through April 13 on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Projects must address either food waste prevention, reduction and/or recovery including community composting, increase access to compost and more.

“In the past two years of our grant program and partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, we have worked with dozens of grant recipients to make a difference in healing the planet by connecting families to green spaces and focusing on water conservation,” Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company said. “As a grocer, we are tackling the issue of food waste in our operations every day. Understanding that we all can make changes to divert food waste for our landfills, this year we are focusing on projects which specifically take steps to address this issue.”

This is the third year that The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful have partnered and so far they’ve awarded over $800,000 to 87 recipients.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is excited to learn about the many inventive ways food waste is being prevented, reduced and recovered,” Shannon Reiter, president, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful said. “Not only do these types of projects save natural resources and reduce the amount of material that enters the waste stream, they can also potentially provide food security to those in need. We are honored to continue our partnership with The GIANT Company to provide opportunities to make a difference in the efficiencies of food waste within our communities. We also want to thank all of you who ‘rounded up’ at the register. Your generosity will directly impact your local community.”

Customers can support The GIANT Company’s healing the planet initiatives from now through May 31 by rounding up their purchases at any GIANT, MARTIN’S, or GIANT Heirloom Market stores.

Additional information on The GIANT Company’s healing the planet initiative can be found on their website.