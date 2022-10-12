PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Celebrating National Farmer’s Day (October 12), The GIANT Company and the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation unveiled the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa.

The mobile immersion lab connects families to four Pennsylvania farms and the farm-to-table process, facilitating hands-on learning experiences and authentic food connections.

“The PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab is part of The GIANT Company’s commitment to connecting families to a better future,” Dave Lessard, vice president, omnichannel merchandising, fresh, The GIANT Company said. “The lab connects families to the farmers producing their food through an immersive, hands-on learning experience. It also pays tribute to the farmers who make our work possible. Together, we help families gather around the table, and we hope the immersion lab inspires the next generation of farmers and food system leaders.”

The immersion lab showcases BrightFarms, a hydroponic greenhouse; Buona Foods, a mushroom farm; Lazy Hog Farm, a swine operation; and Painterland Sisters, a dairy farm and yogurt processor, featuring their on-farm production and environmental practices that bring foods from field to plate.

Guests can experience driving a tractor through a virtual reality corn field, quiz their knowledge of common fruits and vegetables, practice building a balanced meal with Pennsylvania-grown foods, and explore growing career opportunities in food and agriculture.