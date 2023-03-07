HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced that they will be offering two new options for people who have an appetite for milk chocolate but are looking for plant-based snacks.

The chocolate company announced the nationwide launch of Hershey’s Plant Based and the new addition of Reese’s Plant Based.

These new treats are made with dairy alternatives. There will be a Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, as well as the Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups.

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” says Teal Liu, Brand Manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.”

You will be able to purchase the Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups in March, followed by the Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt in April.