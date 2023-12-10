PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Over 250 million documents that tell the story of the Commonwealth got a new home that will blend our state’s history with a more digital future.

The Pennsylvania State Archives have been transferred to a new building on North Sixth Street in Harrisburg, a process that began over the summer. These archives contain some of the state’s most important articles of history including the Pennsylvania Charter sent from Great Britain’s King Charles II to William Penn in 1681, the papers of the Pennsylvania Commission on Three Mile Island and even an 1857 photograph of the Horseshoe Curve.

“The Pennsylvania State Archives preserves any record the state government must keep forever,” State Archivist David Carmicheal said in a press release. “Just like the important records that individuals and families preserve, the Archives preserves documents that protect Pennsylvanians legally – like all the acts of the State Legislature – and those that tell their history, such as photographs and letters and diaries.”

Governor Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) officials and Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil for a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of the building on Friday.

“Our state archivists work hard to preserve timeless treasures that tell the story of Pennsylvania. I’m proud to join the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission in celebrating the grand opening of a space that gives them the tools they need to preserve and maintain our archives,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “Understanding our history is key to determining the path forward – and I want Pennsylvanians for generations to come to be able to rediscover our history and learn from it. We’re committed to reminding Pennsylvanians that these archives aren’t just here to protect our Commonwealth’s treasures – they’re here for them to use.”

The archives officially open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. and visitors to the new Pennsylvania State Archives building will be able to use the public computers to research their own family history with free access to Ancestry.com. They will be able to utilize digital records the Archives have made available on the internet and the interactive Digital Gateway touch screens to view documents and videos from the Archives to learn more about the history of their family, town or county. Visitors will also be able to virtually explore maps of the area where they live or access records, maps and photographs about the development of Pa.’s canals, railroads and industries.

Construction of the $75 million building began in May 2020 and was completed during the summer of 2023. The state-of-the-art facility is a 145,000-square-foot facility, replacing the smaller previous facility adjacent to the State Museum of Pennsylvania. According to a press release, the Archives had outgrown the space, which was built in 1965, and lacked adequate fire suppression and environmental systems to protect the Commonwealth’s most valuable documents.

The Archives will be open to the public Wednesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday visiting hours will resume the first week of January 2024. Research registration, procedures for the research rooms, and a schedule of records copy fees, are available online.

For those unable to make it Harrisburg in the near future to visit the archives, some of the archived records have been made available online through digital copies, including collection highlights such as land maps and photographs.

Those interested in learning more about our state’s history can also access Pennsylvania Heritage, an online resource compilation of Pennsylvania-focused stories written by leading authors.