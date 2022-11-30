PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education released the 2021-22 state-level assessments and here’s the breakdown.

While scores are improving they are not at pre-pandemic levels.

The results for Pennsylvania include results from 3 standardized tests. These include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) and the Keystone Exams.

Here is a breakdown of each of those exams, according to the Department of Education:

Keystone Exam

The Keystone Exams are end-of-course assessments designed to assess proficiency in the subject areas of Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Literature, English Composition, Biology, Chemistry, U.S. History, World History, and Civics and Government.

PSSA

The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) is an annual assessment administered in commonwealth classrooms in grades 3 through 8, and in English Language Arts and Mathematics.

PASA

The PASA is aligned with Pennsylvania’s academic content standards with a reduction in depth and breadth evidenced by the Alternate Eligible Content and measures the attainment of knowledge and skills of children with significant cognitive disabilities through performance tasks.

Here are a few schools throughout the region and you can find a specific school in your region on the Future Ready Pa Index website.

Bedford

Bedford Senior High School

Blair

Altoona Area Jr. High School

CAMBRIA

Cambria Heights Senior High School

CAMERON

Cameron County Junior Senior High School

Centre

Corl Street Elementary School

CLEARFIELD

Curwensville Area Junior Senior High School

ELK

Ridgway Area Middle School

Huntingdon

Southern Huntingdon Co Middle High School

Jefferson

Brookville Junior Senior High School

Somerset

Rockwood Area Junior Senior High School

The schools in every county and district are broken down on the Future Ready Pa Index website. For a more in-depth breakdown of a school simply locate the school on their interactive map.