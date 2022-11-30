PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education released the 2021-22 state-level assessments and here’s the breakdown.
While scores are improving they are not at pre-pandemic levels.
The results for Pennsylvania include results from 3 standardized tests. These include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) and the Keystone Exams.
Here is a breakdown of each of those exams, according to the Department of Education:
Keystone Exam
The Keystone Exams are end-of-course assessments designed to assess proficiency in the subject areas of Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Literature, English Composition, Biology, Chemistry, U.S. History, World History, and Civics and Government.
PSSA
The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) is an annual assessment administered in commonwealth classrooms in grades 3 through 8, and in English Language Arts and Mathematics.
PASA
The PASA is aligned with Pennsylvania’s academic content standards with a reduction in depth and breadth evidenced by the Alternate Eligible Content and measures the attainment of knowledge and skills of children with significant cognitive disabilities through performance tasks.
Here are a few schools throughout the region and you can find a specific school in your region on the Future Ready Pa Index website.
Bedford
Bedford Senior High School
Blair
Altoona Area Jr. High School
CAMBRIA
Cambria Heights Senior High School
CAMERON
Cameron County Junior Senior High School
Centre
Corl Street Elementary School
CLEARFIELD
Curwensville Area Junior Senior High School
ELK
Ridgway Area Middle School
Huntingdon
Southern Huntingdon Co Middle High School
Jefferson
Brookville Junior Senior High School
Somerset
Rockwood Area Junior Senior High School
The schools in every county and district are broken down on the Future Ready Pa Index website. For a more in-depth breakdown of a school simply locate the school on their interactive map.