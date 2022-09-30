PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike was opened on October 1 1940 and for its 82nd anniversary, the State Museum is honoring the achievement.
There will be an exhibit at the museum that features an original toll booth as its centerpiece. The turnpike is often referred to as America’s first superhighway, as it introduced a new era in U.S. transportation.
“So in some ways, the Pennsylvania turnpike was a blueprint for the interstate highway system that today is ubiquitous in this country,” Curt Miner, Ph. D. senior history curator at the State Museum said. “People travel that way routinely now, but it started here in Pennsylvania with this first stretch of turnpike”
The turnpike was originally only 160 miles and had 11 toll plazas and 10 service plazas. Now it has 564 miles, 68 toll plazas and 17 service plazas.