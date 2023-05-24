ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s summertime. School’s out, the days are sunny, and you’re carefree, looking to save up and buy your first car.

From amusement parks to fast food, a lot of places look for employees as summer approaches and America starts looking forward to vacations.

Whether you’re looking to save up for that first car, or just to make a few extra bucks to cover some of those expenses as inflation has wreaked havoc the past two years, the current labor shortage could be a benefit to many.

In fact, two of the best cities in the country for summer jobs sit right inside of Pennsylvania, a new report shows.

WalletHub released a new report of the top 182 U.S. Cities for summertime jobs with Pittsburgh (42) and Philadelphia (129) making the list.

WalletHub said they compared the relative strength of more than 180 markets in the U.S. across 21 key indicators of employment outlook, affordability and downtime-friendliness.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

To see the full list and even more data, you can check out the full report by clicking here.