(WTAJ) — One lucky Cash 5 ticket is worth $900,000 after hitting a Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot Thursday night.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers from Thursday night, Dec. 7.

Winning Numbers: 10 21 27 33 39

The Cash 5 jackpot has reset to $150,000

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not released where the ticket was sold as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 9 is an estimated $468 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions is an estimated $395 million.