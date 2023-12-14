(NEXSTAR) – The 2023-2024 El Niño is growing more likely to be one for the record books, including a milder, drier season in Pennsylvania.

In an update released Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center said this winter’s El Niño was slightly favored to be “historically strong.” The national forecasters gave it about a 54% chance of being one of the five strongest since 1950. El Niño predicted to flood both coasts: Here’s where risk is highest

Those odds are up from last month, when the Climate Prediction Center gave this year’s El Niño a 35% chance of being among the strongest ever, like the one we saw 2015-2016 or 1997-1998.

But a super-strong El Niño doesn’t necessarily mean super-strong impacts, like storms, flooding or heavy snow.

“While stronger El Niño events increase the likelihood of El Niño-related climate anomalies, it does not imply expected impacts will emerge in all locations or be of strong intensity,” said the Climate Prediction Center.

What are they expecting to happen this winter? As with any weather, it depends on where you live.

The precipitation outlook for December, January and February looks pretty consistent with a typical El Niño winter: more rain for the southern half of the country, and drier weather for a few northern and Great Lakes states.

In Pennsylvania, the map shows it should stay equal for precipitation, not above, not below, but average. Temperatures on the other hand could be a different story.

The winter temperature outlook isn’t looking particularly wintry. More than half of states are likely to see a warmer-than-average season, according to the latest outlook.

Pennsylvania is leaning above normal for this winter’s El Niño, meaning it may be a bit warmer and mild, although you won’t want to break out the sandals and shorts.

Whether we’re in a La Niña year, El Niño year, or neither is determined by sea surface temperatures near the equator over the Pacific Ocean. The temperature of the water and air above it can shift the position of the jet stream, which in turn impacts the types of weather observed on land.