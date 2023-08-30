(KTLA) – It’s not exactly breaking news that life has gotten more expensive recently. Across the nation, the cost of home prices, rent, gasoline, utilities, and, well, most things has gone up.

Now, a new survey outlines how much someone needs to earn as a “living wage” to live comfortably in all 50 U.S. states.

The personal finance website GoBankingRates.com looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and research by the state of Missouri to determine how much single people, not couples or families, pay in necessities each year. Then, those amounts were doubled to factor in discretionary spending and savings.

States that require the highest living wage for individuals are Hawaii ($112,411) followed by Massachusetts ($87,909) and then California ($80,013).

“That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts,” the study’s authors noted.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in California was $832,340 in August. Condominiums and townhomes average $645,000. Median rent is $2,912 per month.

Hawaii has a median home price of $713,000 and Massachusetts is $640,000.

If you want to live cheaply, head to Mississippi ($45,906), Oklahoma ($46,024) and Alabama ($46,577).

RANK STATE INCOME REQUIRED 1 Mississippi $45,906 2 Oklahoma $46,024 3 Alabama $46,577 4 Arkansas $47,111 5 Kentucky $47,318 6 Kansas $47,379 7 West Virginia $47,732 8 Missouri $47,771 9 Iowa $48,518 12 Tennessee $48,774 11 Nebraska $49,009 10 Georgia $49,051 13 Illinois $49,372 14 Wyoming $49,666 15 Indiana $49,855 17 Michigan $50,049 16 Louisiana $50,087 18 Ohio $50,157 19 Texas $50,497 20 New Mexico $51,214 21 Minnesota $51,668 22 South Dakota $52,095 23 South Carolina $52,222 24 North Dakota $52,807 25 Wisconsin $53,122 26 North Carolina $53,531 27 Pennsylvania $53,838 28 Utah $55,293 29 Delaware $56,571 31 Montana $57,056 30 Florida $57,064 32 Virginia $57,293 34 Nevada $58,580 33 Idaho $58,634 35 Colorado $59,218 36 Rhode Island $59,936 37 Arizona $60,026 38 Maine $60,862 39 New Hampshire $62,935 40 Connecticut $63,078 41 New Jersey $64,463 42 Washington $65,640 43 Oregon $65,763 44 Vermont $65,923 45 Maryland $67,915 46 Alaska $71,570 47 New York $73,226 48 California $80,013 49 Massachusetts $87,909 50 Hawaii $112,411 gobankingrates.com

As summer comes to a close and high prices and interest rates weigh on people’s willingness to spend, Americans are feeling less confident financially. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July.

Analysts were expecting a reading of 116.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both measures saw significant declines in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.