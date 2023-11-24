(WTAJ) — Everyone loves a good Black Friday deal, either for Christmas gifts to others or a little gift for themselves.

A new study by coupon site DealDrop analyzed Google data for Black Friday trends and found the most popular Black Friday items for each state.

While the Nintendo Switch dominated the country, in Pennsylvania, the Apple Watch came out on top of the list.

Also on the list were Playstation 5, which topped the searches in 10 states, and X-Box Series X, topping the list in five states.

Only a few items topped the rankings in only one state each. A Garmin watch in Rhode Island, Apple Airpods in Minnesota, a Google Nest in New York, and the Apple iPhone (several models) were most popular in New Hampshire.

“This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans want a deal on with game consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country,” James Crawford, Co-Founder of DealDrop.com said. “What this study also shows is what many might be expecting to give and receive during this holiday period with many of the items on the list being popular presents.”

Here’s the full list, according to DealDrop.com: