PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) — How many people would you expect to live in the smallest town in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania has an estimated population of 12.97 million, according to the United States Census Bureau. The largest city in Pa., Philadelphia, has an estimated population of 1.56 million.

The smallest city in Pa., on the other hand, only has a population of four people. Centralia, located in Columbia County, is considered a “near-ghost town” due a coal mine fire that has been burning underneath the borough since 1962.

In May 1962, the city proposed cleaning up the local landfill in time for Memorial Day. Although the start of the fire is heavily speculated on, it’s thought that the dumping of trash and setting it on fire sparked a much larger fire in the mine underneath the town, according to the History Channel.

Multiple attempts were made to put out the fire as it spread to mine tunnels beneath the town streets, however any attempt failed. As the years went on, the fire continued to burn which caused the ground to become hotter and hotter, eventually reaching over 900 degrees in some locations.

In the early 1990s, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania became the sole owner of Centralia through the power of eminent domain. The town also no longer has a zip code, which was discontinued in 2002 by the United States Postal Service. Most people were removed from the town due to the smoke and illness related to it, however four people remain in the borough as the result of a lawsuit.

In 2013 Centralia residents and the Commonwealth reached a settlement, which allows the remaining residents of Centralia to live in the borough until they pass away, according to Pennsylvania Record. No other people may move into Centralia due to issues surrounding health concerns related to the smoke.

FILE – In this May 2, 2007 file photo, steam from burning underground coal rises from the ground in Centralia, Pa. Fifty years ago on Sunday, May 27, 2012, a fire at the town dump spread to a network of coal mines underneath hundreds of homes and business in the northeastern Pennsylvania borough of Centralia, eventually forcing the demolition of nearly every building. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2010 file photo, the empty town of Centralia, Pa., is seen from above. The attorney for the few remaining residents of the central Pennsylvania coal town that was decimated by a 50-year-old mine fire said on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, that they have settled their lawsuit against state officials who have been trying for years to evict them. The settlement allows eight Centralia residents to stay in their homes for as long as they live and it also includes a cash payout. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SEBASTIAN SMITH Smoke rises from a large crack in PA Highway 61, caused by the underground coal fire, February 2, 2010 in Centralia, PA. The highway, now closed, goes through Pennsylvania town under which a subterranean coal fire has been burning for almost 50 years. The town with an original population of about 1,000 is now home to less than a dozen. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Centralia may be small, it has inspired the video game Silent Hill and the book Strange Highways.

Silent Hill, which is has both video game and movie installments, is a horror anthology series that centers around characters exploring the town of “Silent Hill” while being faced with monsters and dark realities.

Strange Highways follows a failed author as he returns to his hometown to attend his fathers funeral until he finds himself sent back through time to relive a traumatic event from his past.