(WTAJ) — Another drawing, another missed Jackpot as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Monday, however, multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a decent chunk of change.

According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number with Power Play to win $150,000.

Another 11 players in Pennsylvania matched four of the numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were:

Winning Numbers: 13 19 36 39 59

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 03

No jackpot tickets were sold this time around, meaning the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2, will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. The prize is creeping up closer to the largest pot in Powerball history, $1.5 billion.

Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

