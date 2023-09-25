(WTAJ) — Tim McGraw: He’s an Indian Outlaw and he’s making his way to a few different Pennsylvania cities on his new “Standing Room Only” tour in ’24.

McGraw will be on tour promoting his new album “Standing Room Only” with special guest Carly Pierce. The tour kicks off Oct. 21 in Nevada and will travel around the country before hitting Pennsylvania for the first time in April.

McGraw will be at PPG Paints Arena April 27 with Pearce. He’ll then venture around the country and into Canada before coming back to PA at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre May 11. From there, McGraw will continue touring and return to PA for a third and final time on the tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The tour will end, barring adding more dates, in Sacramento, Calif. June 29.

For more information and tickets to any of the events, you can check out TimMcGraw.com