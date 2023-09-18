WARREN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staff at the Allegheny National Forest are commemorating 100 years since its establishment with a centennial time capsule.

The forest service is inviting the public to participate by bringing items such as photographs, postcards, stickers, letters, sketches, or poems to be added to the capsule. The items will be collected during an Allegheny National Forest Centennial Celebration at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The items provided for the capsule must be small and flat measuring 3 by 5 inches or smaller that illustrate the history and character of the forest which was established in 1923.

The time capsule will be buried for 50 years and will be opened during a public ceremony in September of 2073.

The ceremony will feature other attractions such as an art exhibit and an art gallery. More information about the Allegheny National Forest’s 100-year celebration can be found on its website.