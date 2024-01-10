HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A national auto title lending company that preyed on Pennsylvanians will now pay millions in restitution while canceling millions in remaining debt, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Community Loans of America, Inc., made thousands of unlawful title loans to Pa. borrowers — some exceeding 300 percent interest. They agreed to pay $2.2 million in restitution as well as cancel $3.7 million in remaining debt under terms of the settlement, Henry said.

Title loans are high-cost installment loans that require the borrower to pledge a vehicle title as collateral. Title loans are extremely expensive and people typically turn to title lenders when they are most vulnerable, such as after losing a job or facing major medical expenses.

Under Pennsylvania usury and racketeering laws, title loans are effectively prohibited because title lenders generally charge interest rates far above the Commonwealth’s 25 percent annual interest limit, according to Henry.

“This predatory lender targeted Pennsylvanians, thinking it could skirt the law with astronomical interest rates because it was based out of state,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office has now obtained several million dollars for Pennsylvanians who were ripped off by out-of-state car title lenders. My message is clear: we do not care where you are located. If you exploit Pennsylvanians, you will answer for it.”

While most Pennsylvanians traveled out of state and to offices in Delaware, Pennsylvania’s usury laws apply because they collected money from Pa. consumers and repossessed vehicles in Pa.

This settlement comes after earlier settlements with other car title lenders — Auto Equity Loans of DE; Dominion Management of Delaware, which operated as CashPoint; and Approved Financial. Between the four recent cases, the Office of Attorney General has obtained more than $4.4 million in restitution and more than $8 million in debt cancellation for Pennsylvanians who out-of-state car title lenders victimized.

Consumers who believe they have been taken advantage of by a similar usurious car title lender should file a complaint or contact the Office of Attorney General at scams@attorneygeneral.gov or 1-800-441-2555.