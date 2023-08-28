(WTAJ) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is gearing up for another massive holiday tour across the country, including five stops in Pennsylvania.

The 2023 winter tour — ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More’ — kicks off Nov. 15 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and ends Dec. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In between the tour will travel across the country, playing more than 100 shows, with five dates slated for Pennsylvania.

Allentown – Nov. 22, 7 p.m. at the PPL Center.

Hershey – Dec. 15, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the GIANT Center

Pittsburgh – Dec. 16, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the PPG Paints Arena

Philadelphia – Dec. 17, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center

Wilkes-Barre – Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena

Fan Club presale tickets go on sale Sept. 7. Tickets for all go on sale the following week, Sept. 15. For tickets and more information, click here.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

TSO has sold more than 10 million albums and has been named one of the top touring artists of the past decade by Billboard magazine.