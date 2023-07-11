HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The deadline for Pennsylvania municipalities to apply for Multimodal Transportation Fund grants is approaching at the end of July.

According to Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield), these grants are available to any county, city or borough that “wishes to ensure a safe and reliable system of transportation for its residents.”

Kephart stated that the grant could be used for a variety of initiatives, including streetscape and lighting improvements, pedestrian safety, connection or increased use of existing transportation assets and assistance with traffic impact mitigation.

In order to be eligible, projects must meet certain specifications, including having a minimum cost of $100,000. More information about the requirements can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)’s website.

The grant deadline is Monday, July 31, but the last chance to receive technical assistance with the application process is on Saturday, July 29, until 5 p.m., according to Kephart.

Funding for the initiative comes from DCED. The maximum grant amount awarded to any individual project is $3 million, according to Kephart.

You can access the application here.

Additional questions should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.