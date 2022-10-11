CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four visitation organizations from across Central Pennsylvania are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA) Marketplace.

The counties will be welcoming over 40 travel writers and 50 destination marketing organizations to their communities.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, and Visit Clearfield County will share unique, local experiences with the media professionals from October 18 through 20.

“We’ll have folks here from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, and all over Pennsylvania,” Ed Stoddard, director of communications for the HVAB said.

In Centre County, they’ll embark on tours celebrating Happy Valley’s outdoors, visit historic buildings including the Centre Furnace Mansion, and enjoy farm-to-table dining.

“This is a great place to live, work, and play,” Stoddard said.

In Blair County, they’ll experience one-of-a-kind amusement parks and museums, and taste locally-made sweet treats from Gardner’s Candies and savory sauces from Delgrosso Foods.

“We’re extremely pleased and very excited to roll out the red carpet for such an influential group of travel writers,” Mark Ickes, executive director of Explore Altoona said.

They’ll cross Clearfield’s communities and in Huntingdon County, they’ll glide across Raystown Lake and dig deeper with cavern tours.

“It just helps share the stories of the area in a much more cohesive way,” Matthew Price, executive director of the Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau said.

The goal is for these influencers, bloggers and journalists to share their experiences with their large followings. Some may be invited back for more personalized tours.

“They all have websites they contribute to. They have traditional media, broadcast… blogs, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,” Stoddard said. “I’m sure there’ll be some Snapchatting going on and some TikTok-ing.”

Anyone can follow along with the writer’s journeys by following #CentralPAMATPRA2022.

“I think the more that we can kind of communicate to the outside world, especially through social media platforms and viral messaging what each destination’s unique experiences are that will be extremely invaluable for all of Central Pennsylvania,” Ickes said.