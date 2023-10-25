WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police continues to search for a Braddock woman charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting at her boyfriend in Westmoreland County.

State police are looking for Markale Davonne Younger, 27, who was charged on Oct. 20 with felony counts of criminal attempt – criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms not to be carried without a license. Younger is also facing misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Markdale Davonne Younger – Pennsylvania State Police

Younger (pictured right) is a black, non-Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

Troopers said that on Oct. 19, around 4:27 p.m. Troop A, Greensburg was notified of a shooting that happened earlier that day in the area of 4371 Lincoln Highway in Unity Township.

Once on scene, Trooper said they saw a 2023 Ram 2500 parked outside the residence and it had damage to the driver’s door frame from being struck by a bullet slug. The bullet slug was found in the driver’s side of the vehicle near where the victim was sitting, according to state police.

Troopers spoke with the victim, who is a 36-year-old man from Latrobe. The man told troopers he was Younger’s boyfriend and she fired a single shot at him while traveling in separate vehicles along Route 30.

State police learned that the incident happened following an argument between Younger and her boyfriend at his residence. No injuries were reported.