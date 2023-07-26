INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Troopers are searching for a Marion Center woman who walked away from her residence on Wednesday, July 26, and has not returned home.

Sheila M. Rowley, 60, was reported missing by family members after she left her residence along the 9000 block of Route 119 Highway North in East Mahoning Township earlier Wednesday and has not returned home.

Rowley is described as a White, non-Hispanic female, 5’6” and 155 lbs. with blue eyes and shoulder-length, gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings with a flower print.

Members of Troop A, Indiana are being assisted by the Greensburg Bloodhound Team, the Indiana Borough Police Department, the PSP Aviation Patrol Unit, the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, the Clymer Volunteer Fire Department, and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 9-1-1.