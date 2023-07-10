HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Many times, troopers in Pennsylvania are the first line of defense in stopping illegal drugs from being transported across the state.

The amount of drugs seized totals into the multi-million dollar range every year.

In just the second quarter of 2023, Pennsylvania State troopers seized $14 million in illegal drugs including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs.

The most seized drugs were cocaine, processed marijuana and narcotic pills.

A breakdown is listed below:

Cocaine – 140.3 pounds worth $3,089,460

Crack cocaine – 4.84 pounds worth $77,440

Heroin – 10.95 pounds worth $372,300

Fentanyl – 57.97 pounds worth $927,520

LSD (pills and paper) – 81 doses worth $1,620

Marijuana THC liquid – 62.73 pints worth $420,291

Marijuana THC solid – 72.87 pounds worth $364,350

Marijuana plants – 2,277 plants worth $375,705

Processed marijuana – 1,617.34 pounds $4,852,020

Methamphetamine – 163.73 pounds worth $1,637,300

MDMA – ecstasy – .44 pounds worth $14,520

MDMA – pills – 179 DU worth $2,685

Other narcotics – 19.54 pounds worth $39,080

Other narcotics pills – 73,814 worth $1,845,350

Many times, vehicles are pulled over for common traffic violations such as speed, lane violations and following too closely.

The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.