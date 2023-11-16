GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers will be hitting roadways across our region and the state over the Thanksgiving holiday in an effort to save lives.

With an increased number of vehicle traffic from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 26, state police will be specifically watching for distracted, aggressive, and intoxicated drivers.

Travelers are also reminded to drive sober, buckle up and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

In 2022, state police investigated 970 vehicle crashes, two of which were fatal. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes and 539 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

To see current highway and traffic conditions in Pennsylvania, visit 511PA.com.