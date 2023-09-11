FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rare sighting took place in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Idalia sent American flamingos off course and into the northern United States.

The flamingos were found at Long Lane Pond in Saint Thomas Township on Sept. 7. They were spotted by photographer and bird watcher John Carter, leading others to flock (no pun intended) to the lake to catch a glimpse of the rare sighting.

Nate Swick, digital communications manager with the American Birding Association (ABA) told NPR that the birds likely got caught up in Hurricane Idalia last week. It’s a fairly common phenomenon for birds, but not flamingos, he said.

According to an ABA rare bird alert group, sightings happened in Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania, with the Long Lane Pond sighting being the furthest north to date, NPR reported.

“These birds are most likely just blown off course, while they were traveling maybe from the Yucatan to Cuba or the Bahamas,” the director of communications for Miami’s Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, Hannah McDougall, told News Nation.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The flamingo sighting happened roughly seven weeks after another rare bird sighting when a limpkin, native to Florida, Mexico, and South America, was seen at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County and confirmed by the PA Game Commission.